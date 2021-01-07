ELIZABETHTOWN — A honk and wave parade was held for outgoing Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor on Wednesday, with bittersweet moments shared between the administration and staff.

Cars came through in the two hours around noon, and many came with warm smiles for the man they say has strengthened Bladen County Schools over the last 10 years.

East Bladen Principal Dr. Jason Wray said that one thing distinguished Taylor in his mind — his level of interaction with students.

“I couldn’t have had a better superintendent for a mentor as a principal,” Wray said. “He was the right guy for me. I appreciate the opportunity he gave me because it’s just been a great six years. I’m sad to seem him go.”

Staff was scattered around in front of the district office, and prepackaged refreshments were available to go.

“Having a superintendent that came around to the schools,” Wray said, “my prior superintendent, when I was working as a teacher, the kids never saw him.

“They see Dr. Taylor like almost every day.”

Ann Brown and Cheryl White-Smith stood out front with other staff members, and both were expressing their sadness at seeing Taylor leave.

“He’s a part of the community,” Wray said. “He comes to see the kids and they know him. He’s watched a lot of them grow up from 8 years old to 18 years old.”

“He’s put a big imprint on Bladen County Schools,” Brown said. “He’s brought us a mighty long ways.”

“Yes he has,” White-Smith said.

“He’s been a true leader,” school board member Glenn McKoy said. “And the Lord has a plan for you, and you are on a special mission.

“We will just pray for you and hope that one day you will pass our way again.”

