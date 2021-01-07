ELIZABETHTOWN — At least eight more people have been hospitalized in Bladen County with the coronavirus.

The number released Thursday by the Health Department was 14 total. That’s a one-day high; the state also has a new high of 3,960.

The county added 32 cases and 31 recoveries to its daily update, pushing the number of active cases to 273 — a one-day high as well. Since the pandemic began, there have been 26 deaths, 2,009 cases, and 1,710 recoveries.

The Health Department began Thursday morning taking phone calls for people ages 75-and-up to schedule vaccinations. There are no health restrictions for them on being able to get the shot. The hotline is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; call 910-872-6291.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 678 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 469 in Bladenboro; 267 in Clarkton; 218 in East Arcadia; 117 in White Oak; 97 in Tar Heel; 55 in Council; 41 in Kelly; and 24 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council, and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 7,213 deaths, up 137 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 592,746 cases, up 10,398.

• 3,960 hospitalized, up 67.

• 7,261,440 tests, up 69,740.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 17 of 26 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 458 deaths and 38,170 cases. Cumberland has 142 deaths and 15,215 cases; Robeson has 141 deaths and 10,640 cases; Columbus has 87 deaths and 4,023 cases; Sampson has 66 deaths and 5,218 cases; and Pender has 22 deaths and 3,074 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,432 deaths and 49,317 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 337 nursing homes, 273 residential care facilities, 63 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 13 each are in Cumberland and Robeson, five in Columbus, three each in Sampson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has one cluster.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 66 percent of the ventilators, 14 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (2,764) and 45.9 percent of the cases (271,864).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 601 deaths and 68,155 positive cases, Gaston County has 249 deaths and 17,078 cases, Rowan County has 183 deaths and 10,089 cases, Cabarrus County has 158 deaths and 12,423 cases, and Union County has 110 deaths and 14,033 cases — a total of 1,301 deaths and 121,778 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 354 deaths and 48,452 cases, Durham County has 144 deaths and 15,775 cases, Johnston County has 119 deaths and 12,541 cases, and Orange County has 66 deaths and 5,431 cases — a total of 683 deaths and 82,199 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 326 deaths and 26,969 cases, Forsyth County has 233 deaths and 22,248 cases, Randolph County has 134 deaths and 8,921 cases, and Davidson County has 87 deaths and 9,749 cases — a total of 780 deaths and 67,887 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 21.4 million confirmed cases and 362,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.3 million.

There have been more than 87.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.8 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.