Bridge resumes traffic in both directions following inspection

ELIZABETHTOWN — Traffic resumed crossing the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River just after lunch on Wednesday following an inspection of the structure.

The N.C. Department of Transportation did not find anything to necessitate a closure. The inspection was deemed a routine occurence, though it created a less-and-routine traffic situation for several hours. Traffic was only permitted to go in one direction during the process, with crews alternating the north- and southbound motorists.

Only a single span of what was formerly twin spans is operational. The bridge is in the process of being replaced, with scheduled completion in 2024.

The Cape Fear River has been out of its banks for several days, having encroached within a few yards of the playground equipment in Tory Hole Park on the south side Tuesday.

According to the measurement about a mile down river at Lock and Dam No. 2, the river was 5 feet above flood stage on Tuesday but by Thursday morning had dropped to 24.6 feet. Flood stage is 25 feet. Upstream at Lock and Dam No. 3, the river crested at 51.3 feet Monday and was at 44.1 on Thursday. Flood stage is 42 feet there.

The bridge is one of only three structures that carries Bladen County traffic across the river. The others are at Tar Heel to the north and near the county line at Riegelwood to the south.

