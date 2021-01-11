East Bladen refurbishes old desks for students working from home

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High School has delivered refurbished wooden school desks to parents in an effort to provide academic workspaces while students are home during the pandemic.

The first group of them were delivered before Christmas. More are expected to be completed this month, a release says.

The project is supported by Lowe’s stores in Lumberton and Whiteville. Others involved with the project include Dr. Jason Wray, principal of East Bladen; Lisa Levy, of Bladenboro; Alexis Cox, school counseling intern; Anthony Thomas, community volunteer; Thomas Gitchel, comm