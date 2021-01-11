Emereau opts for remote learning; community, county, region metrics cited

Emereau: Bladen Charter School on Monday began 100 percent remote learning for all grades.

In a text message to the Bladen Journal, she said the change was “due to the critical number of cases in our community, the county and the region.” An evaluation of status will take place Jan. 22.

The school had restarted Jan. 4 with the second semester using the same format it had in November. In K-5, students were attending four days a week and in remote learning on Wednesdays, a day reserved for deep cleaining. In grades 6-9, students were attending either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and had learning through the internet the other three days.

Cole said about one-third of the 655 students were already on 100 percent remote learning.

