Virtual agriculture meetings Tuesday, Thursday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two important agricultural meetings are scheduled this week, the Bladen County Cooperative Extension advises in a release.

Tonight at 6:30 is the Cape Fear Regional Conference for beef carcass evaluation and fabrication. It will be held through the internet application Zoom.

The conference will include Dr. Dan Hale and Dr. Davey Griffin of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service discussing quality and yield grades, along with where on the animal the different cuts of meat are made.

Call or email Becky Spearman to register, or with questions. Her phone number is 910-876-3623, and her email is becky_spearman@ncsu.edu. The Zoom conference is at https://go.ncsu.edu/2021capefearcattleconference.

Thursday at 10 a.m., the Bladen County Voluntary Agricultural District will host an Agriculture and Forest Landowners Meeting. Updates are expected on the VAD program, Natural Resources Conservation Services, beaver management programs, USDA Farm Service Agency, and forestry timber sales.

Register for the Zoom meeting at https://go.ncsu.edu/bladenvad. Answers to questions and more information is available from Spearman.

