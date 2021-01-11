Coronavirus: Bladen schools adjust to rising virus metrics, impact on ball teams

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two high schools paused basketball activities, and a third school closed to in-person instruction because of county and regional coronavirus metrics on Monday.

Bladen County added 14 cases and four recoveries to its tally in the daily update from the Health Department. Emereau: Bladen Charter School opted for 100 percent remote learning before the day began, then announcements came just under six hours apart that East Bladen’s girls and West Bladen’s boys basketball teams would have no workouts or games the rest of this week.

Each basketball team was impacted by contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. There seven individuals affected in the East Bladen girls program, and 12 in the West Bladen boys program.

January’s deluge in cases rose to 315. The active case total is 351, the seventh consecutive day that figure as risen. The most reports in a row for the number to rise is 10, which happened in a 12-day stretch between Nov. 9-21.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 26 deaths, 2,158 cases and 1,781 recoveries.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 718 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 514 in Bladenboro; 286 in Clarkton; 226 in East Arcadia; 123 in White Oak; 107 in Tar Heel; 57 in Council; 43 in Kelly; and 24 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council, and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 7,578 deaths, up 11 from Sunday’s noon report.

• 629,124 cases, up 5,936.

• 3,843 hospitalized, up 69 and ending three straight days without an increase.

• 7,611,324 tests, up 112,981. This is a one-day high.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 17 of 26 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 469 deaths and 40,440 cases. Cumberland has 145 deaths and 16,236 cases; Robeson has 142 deaths and 11,247 cases; Columbus has 90 deaths and 4,256 cases; Sampson has 69 deaths and 5,400 cases; and Pender has 23 deaths and 3,301 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,574 deaths and 51,213 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 349 nursing homes, 289 residential care facilities, 64 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 15 are in Cumberland, 13 in Robeson, five in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has one cluster.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 67 percent of the ventilators, 16 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38 percent of the deaths (2,879) and 45.9 percent of the cases (289,031).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 618 deaths and 72,177 positive cases, Gaston County has 265 deaths and 18,228 cases, Rowan County has 189 deaths and 10,731 cases, Cabarrus County has 164 deaths and 13,273 cases, and Union County has 116 deaths and 15,016 cases — a total of 1,352 deaths and 129,425 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 373 deaths and 51,999 cases, Durham County has 145 deaths and 16,720 cases, Johnston County has 121 deaths and 13,179 cases, and Orange County has 68 deaths and 5,744 cases — a total of 707 deaths and 87,642 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 342 deaths and 28,775 cases, Forsyth County has 235 deaths and 23,404 cases, Randolph County has 147 deaths and 9,339 cases, and Davidson County has 96 deaths and 10,446 cases — a total of 820 deaths and 71,964 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 22.5 million confirmed cases and 375,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.4 million.

There have been more than 90.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.9 million deaths.

