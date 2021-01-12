Drainage problem in Dublin fixed; audit given approval

DUBLIN — Commissioners of Dublin met last week on Thursday in an exceptionally brief meeting.

Mayor Darryl Dowless asked for an update on the drainage issue from Public Works Director Jonathan Ward. Ward said that he dug out the ditch located on 9th Street, which alleviated the drainage issue. Ward said that it was done at a cost of $2,000.

Ward also gave an update on the street signs stating that Bladen County put up all the street signs.

Bryon Scott with Thompson, Price, Scott & Adams, presented and reviewed the 2019-20 audit with the board members and it was approved.

