Bladen County Schools in-person return pushed back another three weeks, to Feb. 15

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Schools Board of Education met Monday night, waffling through a lengthy discussion before deciding to push back the physical return date for students by an additional three weeks.

Students would start to return Feb. 15, and continue in the staggered reentry plan that was previously set in place. That plan is a three-stage process, going virtual to returning to part time, and shifts in more grades as it progresses.

The second semester began Jan. 4 with a plan for three weeks of all remote learning, and an assessment to see if in-person instruction could resume Jan. 25. Metrics in the county have steadily worsened through the end of December, when 500 cases were logged in its reports over 31 days, and the first 11 days of January with more than 300 cases reported.

“I just want to remind the board that we will be continuing to monitor our COVID conditions,” said Dr. Jason Atkinson, the interim superintendent. “And we will continue to give you all a weekly update based on where our numbers are for staff and students.”

If conditions merit, all grades would begin what the state calls Plan B in February. This plan allows for two days of in-person instruction and three days through the internet. Parents can opt for all remote learning.

The next phase after that would be Plan C for kindergarten through fourth grade, which is in-person instruction four days a week. Grades 5-12 would remain in Plan B.

“I also want to share with the board tonight that we have started the initial budget planning process for 2021-22,” Atkinson said.

He also requested the finance committee set a meeting for the first part of February.

“We’ve also had been working some evaluating a potential new reading curriculum for grades K through four,” he said. “It has been identified as a critical need by principals and teachers.”

A summer school program for students has been identified as a need as well. Registration for pre-K and kindergarten has begun.

It was also mentioned to the school board that the new school will be happening, replacing Tar Heel Middle and Plain View Elementary School, and would serve pre-K through eighth grades.

A lengthy audit report was shared with board members, with copies to be mailed out.

The board additionally is going to move forward with the search for a replacement for Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor, who accepted a position as deputy superintendent on the staff of state Superintendent Catherine Truitt.

