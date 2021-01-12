Applications being accepted for tobacco trust fund grant cycle

RALEIGH — Applications are being accepted for the 2021 grant cycle administered by the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission.

These are to support agricultural industry, impact rural communities and stimulate economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall.

Applications are available at tobaccotrustfund.org for qualifying organizations. Deadline to apply is March 5.

The commission, a release says, was established in 2000 by the General Assembly to help members of the tobacco community including farmers, tobacco workers and related businesses. Its original funding was established through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement. Funding is now appropriated to the NCTTFC which then reviews, selects and disperses the funds to grant projects.

More information is available at the trust fund website, or by calling Jeff Camden at 919-397-6766.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.