Lu Mil readies for 14th annual Bridal Show on Sunday

DUBLIN — The 14th annual Bridal Show is coming Sunday, giving brides to be a chance to explore and meet vendors from all over at Lu Mil Vineyard.

“Last year we had 79 brides, from 13 North Carolina counties and one from South Carolina,” said organizer Denise Bridgers.

The event, which is held the third weekend in January, is something that really is a bustling event with many different types of businesses represented from the bridal industry. This show is from 2 to 5 p.m.

“We had 33 vendors last year,” said Bridgers. “We won’t have as many this year.”

She said that that is partially because they are going to have to be more spread out due to the needs for protections with COVID-19.

“Several vendors have expressed that are not attending large events and that they are nervous because of the uncertainty,” she said. “They are nervous because they are not sure where their business is going.

“There will be less vendors because of spacing and hand sanitizer stations out.”

There will also be marked entrances and exits designed to control the flow and keep track of how many are in the space.

“We still have room left for vendors,” she said. “We are looking forward to it.”

Bridgers said that the show is held right after the holiday season since there are often engagements around that time.

She said that masks will be required for everyone to include staff, vendors and customers.

“There will be a lot of variety in one room in one day,” she said. “It is limited to wedding industry vendors.”

Originally the event started off as an expo of sorts, she said, explaining that it now is entirely focused on the wedding industry.

Vendors are expected to include travel agents, DJs, photographers, caterers, those with party favors, and more. This year will be a bit smaller event but it’s still going to hold its charm and marked selection, Bridgers said.

Spots are still open for certain vendor types, and more information can be had by calling 910-862-5979.

