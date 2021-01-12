DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is the recipient of a $30,000 donation from Cape Fear Farm Credit that will be used to build a greenhouse.

The college is planning to use it to compliment existing programs, making it beneficial to the entire community.

“I wish I could put in words the impact this gift is going to have on our college. This is so significant not just to the college but to our community,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, the college president.

Lee said agribusiness technology students will have their educational experience greatly enhanced.

Cape Fear Farm Credit said its investment for the next generation is important, and “greenhouse project will provide numerous opportunities for the community and those interested in agriculture.”

“Our donation to the greenhouse project at Bladen Community College will add knowledge, depth and experience to these students as they continue their agriculture education,” Jon Pope said. He’s a board member of the of the agricultural lending cooperative, and its 2020 chairman.

“Collaborating with Bladen Community College to enhance their ag programs and to grow ag leaders is a true honor,” Evan Kleinhans said. He’s the CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit. “The greenhouse project will allow these students to continue to enhance their skill sets while also gaining hands-on experience, learning practical and innovative farming techniques.”

Lee said she looked forward to the future and how Cape Fear Farm Credit will be a part of it.

