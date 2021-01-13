Grant application going forward for third phase of White Lake multi-use path

WHITE LAKE — As they met in November, commissioners here dealt with their first significant setback to building a multi-use path.

On the advice of their project manner, they rolled the dice a bit. Come next month, they’ll have another grant application in — this one without a local match — that could yield up to another $150,000 for what would be the third phase of the project.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a short form agreement of $8,500 for engineering services in the third phase. That section of the path along U.S. 701 would extend from the end of a raised boardwalk over wetlands near Turtle Cove to property on the east side of White Lake Marina.

Eddie Madden, the project manager and also Elizabethtown’s town manager, said he is working with Lester Lowe and The Wooten Co. to prepare and submit a funding grant to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The estimated distance is 2,500 linear feet,” Madden told the commissioners. “The expected application dollar amount is $150,000. We feel the work can be completed in that budget amount.”

The application is due Feb. 26, with a decision expected to be known in early May.

From the outset, the path was expected to be built in an unknown number of phases. Grant money, sometimes with a local match, was targeted as the primary source and no tax increases have been or are expected to be levied to get the path completed.

The path is 20 years in the making, having been a part of the 20-year land use plan in 2000 but without any movement until the first phase opened just before the 2019 White Lake Water Festival.

Last fall, the town was denied an application for a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. And a USDA grant, because the phase needed to cross a wetlands designated area, was not an option.

Commissioners opted to go forward using a N.C. Division of Water Resources clean water management grant of $200,000, and $143,000 it intended to use as a match for the denied grant.

The boardwalk is about 800 linear feet, and Madden described it as expensive to the tune of about $300,000 to $400,000. In making his November presentation, Madden explained the positive risk of going forward with the boardwalk and then making the application to USDA that was discussed and approved Tuesday.

“Until we can complete that,” Madden said of the boardwalk in November, “we’re inhibited from moving forward with full application to the USDA next year.”

That second phase is out for bid.

“We solicited proposals from five contractors,” Madden said. “They’re due later this month. We hope when the bids come in that construction can begin as early as March, and can conclude before June 1.”

He said he’ll solicit letters of support from businesses that will benefit from the path, and add them to the application packet.

In other actions, the board was updated on the health of the lake by Mayor Goldston Womble and Dr. Diane Lauritsen.

Womble noted the higher lake level due to about 1.4 times more rain in 2020 than in 2019. He and Lauritsen’s report also noted the consistency in the lake’s measurements of mean chlorophyll, median pH and water clarity since the 2018 alum treatment.

“The primary thing we’re working on, with our stormwater management, is how we can eliminate the additional nutrients into the lake,” Womble said. “From what I’m told from Dr. Lauritsen, what has the most effect on our water clarity is the level of nutrients. So that’s our main target to see what we can do to reduce our lake level nutrients.”

Lauritsen shared information from a webinar this week hosted by the N.C. Climate Office. She also said a science advisory group would meet later this month, providing “an opportunity to share the data that has been collected from the lake the last three years, with scientists, and get their recommendations for further management.”

“It’s an opportunity to assess the data relative to what we believe is going on with the lake,” she said.

In a report from Bryan Cox, of Engineering Services, on the town’s sanitary sewer improvement project, commissioners were briefed on delays due to inclement weather. As of Jan. 5, the replacement of water mains on Fayetteville, Bladen and Wilson streets was still ongoing. Those are part of the first phase, and all work in those areas is expected to be completed in three to four months, Cox’s report says.

Approved with no dissent was an emergency paid sick leave policy, relative to the CARES Act funding; the December utility releases, tax releases and tax refunds; the fiscal year budget calendar and activities; and a support services agreement with Southern Software for the town’s financial accounting package.

Womble encouraged and the board agreed to have the mayor serve as budget officer and the entire board serve as the budget committee for the coming year.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.