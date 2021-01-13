TAR HEEL — An incident in which a gun was fired at a gas station here Monday will apparently not lead to charges.

At least two men were involved. It happened just before noon, with one struck in the face by a handgun and shots fired into the air as the victim ran away, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says in a release. The man who fired the shots was not captured by law enforcement.

The victim of the incident told lawmen he would not pursue charges against the people that assaulted him.

The release said it happened at the U Stop gas station, across from the Dollar General.