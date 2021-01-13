Coronavirus: Active cases at 348, recoveries at better than 83 percent

ELIZABEHTOWN — Nearly 83 percent of people in Bladen County who have contracted the coronavirus have recovered.

Wednesday’s daily update from the county Health Department added 17 cases and 15 recoveries. There are 348 cases considered active, with 19 people hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 26 deaths, 2,186 cases and 1,812 recoveries. Of those, 343 cases have been added this month.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 726 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 518 in Bladenboro; 294 in Clarkton; 226 in East Arcadia; 123 in White Oak; 111 in Tar Heel; 59 in Council; 43 in Kelly; and 24 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council, and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The state, in its report, said data uploads were off for Tuesday and Wednesday, and will be on Thursday. DHHS said Wednesday’s total was likely lower than it should be, and Thursday’s will be higher.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 7,745 deaths, up 107 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 641,073 cases, up 5,098.

• 3,951 hospitalized, up 11.

• 7,706,437 tests, up 36,891.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 17 of 26 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 480 deaths and 41,179 cases. Cumberland has 150 deaths and 16,576 cases; Robeson has 142 deaths and 11,440 cases; Columbus has 90 deaths and 4,359 cases; Sampson has 73 deaths and 5,476 cases; and Pender has 25 deaths and 3,328 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,649 deaths and 51,918 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 350 nursing homes, 309 residential care facilities, 65 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, five in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has one cluster.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 14 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38 percent of the deaths (2,944) and 46 percent of the cases (294,864).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 646 deaths and 73,477 positive cases, Gaston County has 270 deaths and 18,549 cases, Rowan County has 196 deaths and 10,941 cases, Cabarrus County has 163 deaths and 13,565 cases, and Union County has 124 deaths and 15,368 cases — a total of 1,399 deaths and 131,900 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 374 deaths and 53,462 cases, Durham County has 146 deaths and 16,986 cases, Johnston County has 123 deaths and 13,425 cases, and Orange County has 68 deaths and 5,839 cases — a total of 711 deaths and 89,712 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 350 deaths and 29,347 cases, Forsyth County has 236 deaths and 23,776 cases, Randolph County has 149 deaths and 9,479 cases, and Davidson County has 99 deaths and 10,650 cases — a total of 834 deaths and 73,252 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 23 million confirmed cases and 384,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.4 million.

There have been more than 92.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.9 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.