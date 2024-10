ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library is taking a survey to see how it can better assist patrons.

To access, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfL2WgbdJo5HmJBSlmeYv4Uy2mZ_BZTtD1-py89N9MzvlI41w/viewform.

The survey doesn’t take long and will help the library shape its program offerings.