The following are known closures and adjustments related to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:
• Bladen County government: Offices closed Monday.
• Bladen County Solid Waste: The transfer station is closed Monday. Normal hours resume Tuesday. All convenience centers will be operating on regular schedule Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Bladen County Library: All branches are closed Monday.
• Elizabethtown: Town Hall closed Monday.
• White Lake: Town Hall closed Monday.
• Post office: No mail delivery Monday.
• Bladen Journal: Open on Monday. Publications each day as scheduled.