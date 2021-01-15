The following are known closures and adjustments related to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:

• Bladen County government: Offices closed Monday.

• Bladen County Solid Waste: The transfer station is closed Monday. Normal hours resume Tuesday. All convenience centers will be operating on regular schedule Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Bladen County Library: All branches are closed Monday.

• Elizabethtown: Town Hall closed Monday.

• White Lake: Town Hall closed Monday.

• Post office: No mail delivery Monday.

• Bladen Journal: Open on Monday. Publications each day as scheduled.