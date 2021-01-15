‘American Pickers’ will be coming through; want to be on the TV show?

Have antiques and want to be on a reality TV show?

“American Pickers,” the documentary series that debuted this month 11 years ago on the History channel, is making a swing through North Carolina. A release from Cineflix USA, producer of the popular series that will be filming for its 22nd season, says Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will be in the area in March.

Wolfe and Fritz were watched by about 3.1 million viewers on Jan. 18, 2010. The duo has been in homes, barns, sheds, outbuilding and anywhere and everywhere people have old things that could be for sale, or could be refurbished.

Their antique “picking” is a skilled business looking for the unique and interesting that makes up America. Quite often, it’s the story behind the item that makes it special and lands it a spot on the show.

Those with an offering are encouraged to contact the show by email, phone or Facebook. The email is americanpickers@cineflix.com; the phone number is 855-OLD-RUST, which is also 855-653-7878; and the Facebook is @GotAPick. When making contact, include name, phone number, location, description of the collection and provide photos.

The new episodes will air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on the History channel.

The release says, regarding COVID-19 protocols, all local, state and federal mandates will be followed. If that means needing to reschedule because of a change in virus conditions as March nears, that will be accomodated.

