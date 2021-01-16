ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County had 20 coronavirus cases and three recoveries added to its daily update on Saturday.

There are 362 active cases, the Health Department says. That’s the second-highest total for a single day.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 28 deaths, 2,285 cases and 1,895 recoveries. Of those, 442 cases have been added this month. The highest month to date was December (500).

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 758 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 542 in Bladenboro; 304 in Clarkton; 238 in East Arcadia; 126 in White Oak; 117 in Tar Heel; 63 in Council; 45 in Kelly; and 25 in Dublin.

There are 11 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,016 deaths, up 83 from Friday’s noon report.

• 667,826 cases, up 7,986.

• 3,895 hospitalized, down 21.

• 7,949,914 tests, up 75,272.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 17 of 28 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49; two are not grouped.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 504 deaths and 42,994 cases. Cumberland has 151 deaths and 17,376 cases; Robeson has 153 deaths and 11,918 cases; Columbus has 102 deaths and 4,517 cases; Sampson has 73 deaths and 5,695 cases; and Pender has 25 deaths and 3,488 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,758 deaths and 53,586 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 354 nursing homes, 324 residential care facilities, 65 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has two clusters.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 64 percent of the ventilators, 14 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (3,060) and 46 percent of the cases (307,158).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 671 deaths and 76,167 positive cases, Gaston County has 276 deaths and 19,264 cases, Rowan County has 214 deaths and 11,487 cases, Cabarrus County has 171 deaths and 14,089 cases, and Union County has 125 deaths and 16,036 cases — a total of 1,457 deaths and 137,043 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 394 deaths and 56,241 cases, Durham County has 154 deaths and 17,468 cases, Johnston County has 126 deaths and 13,946 cases, and Orange County has 69 deaths and 6,016 cases — a total of 743 deaths and 93,671 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 357 deaths and 30,594 cases, Forsyth County has 248 deaths and 24,699 cases, Randolph County has 153 deaths and 9,890 cases, and Davidson County has 102 deaths and 11,261 cases — a total of 860 deaths and 76,444 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 23.6 million confirmed cases and 394,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.5 million.

There have been more than 94.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.