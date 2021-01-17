ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County recorded its 299th recovery this month from coronavirus amid the deadly disease rising in active cases to 367.

The Health Department says 22 cases and 17 recoveries were added Sunday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 28 deaths, 2,307 cases and 1,912 recoveries. Of those, 464 cases have been added this month.

Once on pace for more than 900 cases this month, that rate has dropped below 850 — still significantly higher than last month’s record 500.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 768 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 545 in Bladenboro; 304 in Clarkton; 246 in East Arcadia; 126 in White Oak; 118 in Tar Heel; 63 in Council; 45 in Kelly; and 25 in Dublin.

There are 11 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,083 deaths, up 67 from Saturday’s noon report. Pender County added 12.

• 674,637 cases, up 6,811.

• 3,862 hospitalized, down 33.

• 8,022,425 tests, up 72,511.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 17 of 28 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49; two are not grouped.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 519 deaths and 43,400 cases. Cumberland has 154 deaths and 17,567 cases; Robeson has 153 deaths and 12,015 cases; Columbus has 102 deaths and 4,548 cases; Sampson has 73 deaths and 5,732 cases; and Pender has 37 deaths and 3,538 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,785 deaths and 54,006 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 354 nursing homes, 324 residential care facilities, 65 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has two clusters.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (3,087) and 46 percent of the cases (310,347).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 673 deaths and 76,895 positive cases, Gaston County has 280 deaths and 19,448 cases, Rowan County has 215 deaths and 11,619 cases, Cabarrus County has 171 deaths and 14,252 cases, and Union County has 128 deaths and 16,184 cases — a total of 1,467 deaths and 138,398 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 396 deaths and 56,859 cases, Durham County has 157 deaths and 17,626 cases, Johnston County has 130 deaths and 14,067 cases, and Orange County has 69 deaths and 6,079 cases — a total of 752 deaths and 94,631 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 359 deaths and 30,942 cases, Forsyth County has 248 deaths and 24,973 cases, Randolph County has 155 deaths and 10,002 cases, and Davidson County has 106 deaths and 11,401 cases — a total of 868 deaths and 77,318 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 23.8 million confirmed cases and 397,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.5 million.

There have been more than 94.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten