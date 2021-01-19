ELIZABETHTOWN — State records indicate 145 people in Bladen County have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The update Tuesday to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website also showed 1,293 have received the first dose. Statewide, 60,073 have completed the series and 344,456 have received the first dose.

According to a tracker for doses given on Bloomberg.com, North Carolina has given 32.6 percent of 999,650 doses distributed — a percentage that ranks ahead of only Hawaii among all 50 states.

The news came on a day when Bladen County set two records — most active cases on a single day (385), and cases in a month (501). The previous highs were 370 on Jan. 14, and 500 in December.

The county Health Department says there were 37 new cases added over the last two days; neither the county nor state did reports on the MLK holiday. It also added 19 recoveries. Fourteen are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 28 deaths, 2,344 cases and 1,931 recoveries.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ twice-a-week report on outbreaks and clusters included the following:

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, 11 staff and five residents; West Bladen Assisted Living, seven staff, no residents.

• Clusters: none.

The color-coded county alert system of the state was last updated Jan. 6.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 780 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 557 in Bladenboro; 311 in Clarkton; 252 in East Arcadia; 132 in White Oak; 119 in Tar Heel; 68 in Council; 45 in Kelly; and 25 in Dublin.

There are 11 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,139 deaths, up 56 from Sunday’s noon report.

• 684,497 cases, up 9,860.

• 3,881 hospitalized, up 19.

• 8,120,465 tests, up 98,040.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 19 of 28 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 519 deaths and 43,400 cases. Cumberland has 155 deaths and 17,745 cases; Robeson has 153 deaths and 12,123 cases; Columbus has 102 deaths and 4,566 cases; Sampson has 73 deaths and 5,779 cases; and Pender has 39 deaths and 3,583 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,793 deaths and 54,306 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 354 nursing homes, 326 residential care facilities, 65 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has two clusters.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 16 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (3,117) and 45.9 percent of the cases (314,047).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 681 deaths and 77,736 positive cases, Gaston County has 285 deaths and 19,663 cases, Rowan County has 215 deaths and 11,745 cases, Cabarrus County has 175 deaths and 14,428 cases, and Union County has 130 deaths and 16,365 cases — a total of 1,486 deaths and 139,937 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 396 deaths and 57,650 cases, Durham County has 158 deaths and 17,826 cases, Johnston County has 130 deaths and 14,227 cases, and Orange County has 69 deaths and 6,117 cases — a total of 753 deaths and 95,820 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 360 deaths and 31,391 cases, Forsyth County has 256 deaths and 25,217 cases, Randolph County has 155 deaths and 10,140 cases, and Davidson County has 107 deaths and 11,542 cases — a total of 878 deaths and 78,290 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 24.1 million confirmed cases and 399,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.5 million.

There have been more than 95.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.