He crashed into a deputy, then was arrested with two others on drug charges

BLADENBORO — Three people have been arrested and face a number of drug charges, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says in a release.

Wyatt Joseph Hester of Bladenboro, Stephen Craven of Maxton and Amber Lynn Welsh of Hope Mills were all taken into custody on Friday of last week. Their arrests followed a tip about drug activity in the area of Ronald Britt Road.

Hester drove a vehicle that crashed into a deputy’s cruiser attempting to avoid being stopped. There were no injuries reported in the crash. The vehicle was searched; lawmen found methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana, digital scales, glass pipes and plastic bags used to package narcotics, the release says.

Hester’s charges include assaulting a government official with a deadly weapon. He also faces drug charges and some driving charges. Bail was set at $60,200.

Craven is facing drug and alcohol charges; his bail was set at $50,000. Welsh faces drug charges; her bail was set at $30,000.