They shot into the yard, and shots were fired back; two arrested

ST. PAULS — Lawmen in Bladen County are investigating to see if there are ties to a Saturday shooting at a residence on Pone Loop Road with another on Jan. 11 at the U Stop Gas Station in Tar Heel.

Arrested over the weekend were Jayce Cole Johnson, an 18-year-old from Tar Heel. Also arrested was a 17-year-old juvenile.

Lawmen say the two were in a vehicle that passed a residence and fired shots at it, with several people in the yard. Deputies reported that shots were also fired from the yard in return at the vehicle, which crashed into a ditch. Johnson and the 17-year-old each ran from it and were caught by deputies.

A 9mm automatic pistol was found in the vehicle. The juvenile carried a magazine to a pistol that was not recovered.

The two suspects face several charges. Bail for Johnson was set at $101,000. The 17-year-old was turned over to Juvenile Services and taken to Wilmington.

In the Jan. 11 incident, at least two men were involved. It happened just before noon, with one struck in the face by a handgun and shots fired into the air as the victim ran away, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man who fired the shots was not captured by law enforcement.

The victim of the incident told lawmen he would not pursue charges against the people that assaulted him.