Using I-95 near Robeson-Cumberland line? Need to know about the detours

PARKTON — Bladen County residents who use Interstate 95 between Robeson and Cumberland counties will want to be aware a planned detour.

As part of construction for the new I-295, Fayetteville’s Outer Loop, there will be overnight closures starting Jan. 25 and lasting up to four nights. This is for the northbound lanes.

The week of Feb. 1, the southbound lanes will have overnight closures for up to four nights.

On each occasion, closures begin at 9 p.m. and last until 6 a.m.

How long each closure lasts depends on the weather.

Crews will be putting four concrete-reinforced girders over I-95 on Green Springs Road using crane equipment.

The detours are:

• Southbound drivers will take Exit 41 (N.C. 59 in Hope Mills) and travel south on U.S. 301 before re-entering I-95 at Exit 33.

• Northbound drivers on I-95 will follow the same detour in reverse.

The Green Springs Church Road is scheduled to reopen later this spring.

Real time travel information is available at DriveNC.gov or by following NCDOT on social media.

