ELIZABETHTOWN — Emotion washed over the Superior Courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse in Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners.

A public hearing to honor a firefighter killed in the line of duty 14 years ago was on the preliminary agenda. The item never made it there formally — removed before the agenda’s adoption — but it was the focal point of discussion for nearly half of the 50-minute session.

The late Ron Allen Jr.’s mother, Alice, spoke to the board and admonished their petty politics that put her son in a middle neither he nor his family wanted any part of, she said. And five of six commissioners present publicly apologized to the family seated in the gallery.

Alice Allen called the commissioners’ actions a “stupid political mess that is going on right now.”

“I want to see some prayer, some unity,” she said. “I’m sick of the division for political reasons. I’m tired of it. When do we pull together?”

Ron Allen Jr. was a firefighter for Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department who lived in Dublin. He was killed on Sept. 22, 2006, while marking fire hydrants ahead of an inspection that affected insurance rates for the district. His truck had proper lights and warnings operating as he worked along the road, yet another vehicle crashed into the back of it. He was hit by his truck and killed instantly.

His mother said Ron was to have been at the beach that day, but as often happened in his life, he instead happily chose to help others.

“Ron died trying to make the Tar Heel community a better place,” said Dale Brennan, the fire chief in White Lake who also addressed the board. “He was marking fire hydrants for insurance inspection. He was doing something the county employees should have been doing, because the county owns the fire hydrants.”

Commissioners first moved to honor Allen by naming a portion of N.C. 87 from Bladen Bluff to N.C. 131 in his honor. The vote by commissioners on April 15, 2019 was unanimous.

The state Department of Transportation, however, said fallen first responders’ names can only go on structures. Another rule of DOT is that a commission such as the Bladen County commissioners must be unanimous in support.

Two bridges north of Dublin that cross Reedy Meadow Swamp were chosen, but a vote on Feb. 17, 2020, was 7-2 in favor. The votes preventing the measure going forward to DOT were cast by Michael Cogdell and Arthur Bullock, two commissioners who voted in favor the previous April and remain on the board today.

Each attended Tuesday through the internet application Zoom, Cogdell as he has since Dec. 21 and Bullock for the first time. Commissioner Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins also attended remotely Tuesday, as she’s been doing since Dec. 21, and Chairman Charles Ray Peterson said he had learned she would also not support the measure moving forward.

“This has been going on for two years,” Alice Allen told the board. “You have to get letters, documentation, there’s money involved in it. It was approved to have his name on the road through Tar Heel. All the commissioners voted unanimously the first time. A few months ago, it came up again. We saw no problem with this, because it had already been voted on one time.

“But, some county commissioners got mad at other county commissioners, and they told me, ‘Miss Allen, there’s no one that I know of that is more deserving. He deserves this. He gave his life for this county. But we can’t do it because we’re upset with so-and-so, and he got caught in the middle. If you’ll lay low, and wait until after the election, we’ll bring it up again and it’ll go through.’”

She said she did as asked.

“Then it comes up again, and they’re mad with somebody different,” she said. “They said we’re not going to do it this time because we need to have a roundtable discussion and get it straightened out. They said it has nothing to do with Ron.

“Explain to me, a person gets killed on the road, he’s not political, and he’s going to be punished, and we’re going to be punished. Does he deserve to have a bridge named for him? Yes or no?”

Peterson, chairman in 2019 when the vote to honor Allen was unanimous, stood and emotionally read from a prepared statement before the agenda adoption. Ray Britt, chairman of the board in 2020, added, “I don’t know how you can do a highway, and not come back and do a bridge. It’s a disgrace. I’m embarrassed and appalled.”

The Rev. Cameron McGill, a freshman commissioner who won in November, told the family, “We cherish Ron, his memory, and the sacrifice he made.”

Dr. Danny Ellis and Rodney Hester are also first-time commissioners who their seats in November. Another November winner who returned to the board was Vice Chairman Mark Gillespie, the only Democrat attending in person. He stopped to speak to the family after the meeting.

“It’s despicable, to use it in politics,” Ellis said. “It’s not a very good thing. We need to get to a much better place. The man deserves to be recognized.

“Regardless of whether a bridge is named after him, we still honor him.”

Hester, at the meeting’s conclusion, added, “I feel like they pulled the rug out from under you. If I’m on this board, you’ve got a yes vote from me. I can’t say enough I’m sorrys.”

McGill was the lone vote against removing the item from the agenda. Alice Allen said she hopes it returns and gets approved.

But she also cautioned the panel.

“What’s next? After you get this ironed out, what comes next? And who’s going to be fighting next time?” she said. “Where does politics get involved in this situation? This is not politics. This is not serving the people of Bladen County like they’re supposed to be served.

“It‘s not about you. It’s about the people of Bladen County.”

