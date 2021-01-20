ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners in Bladen County will begin work on the 2021-22 budget in three weeks when they hold an annual planning session.

The group of nine is scheduled to participate, either in person or remotely through the internet application Zoom, on Feb. 10 at the Findt Workforce Development Building on the campus of Bladen Community College. A pre-budget public hearing follows the next Monday during a regular session of the board.

The panel made the approval to the budget calendar during the presentation of Greg Martin, the county manager, on Tuesday. Department heads will make requests to be reviewed in early March, and commissioners will convene again for the purpose of the budget on March 15 and again on May 10.

Other meetings may be added in as needed. The final stages are a public hearing on or about June 7, a tax levy and budget ordinance adoption on or about June 21, and the budget goes into effect July 1.

Earlier in the meeting Martin subbed for Lisa Coleman, the finance officer for the county, and gave a six months review of finances.

The board also, during Martin’s presentation, approved policies related to sick leave and employee benefits.

Three items were approved for the Health Department: accreditation for 2019-22, policy and procedure for determining clinical costs and fees, and operating procedures for the Health and Human Services Advisory Committee.

Commissioners approved a bid for property just off Allen Priest Road.

A public hearing will be scheduled Feb. 1 in consideration of a forgivable $200,000 loan in coordination with Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial. The loan will go to Del-Ton, a manufacturer of automatic rifles, parts and accessories located in the Elizabethtown Industrial Park just off the Mac Campbell Jr. Highway.

