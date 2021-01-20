ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added 39 recoveries from coronavirus and 26 cases in the Health Department’s daily update Wednesday.

The county has 372 cases considered active; 11 people are hospitalized. In reports this month, Bladen County has logged four deaths, 527 cases and 357 recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 28 deaths, 2,370 cases and 1,970 recoveries.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 783 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 564 in Bladenboro; 315 in Clarkton; 269 in East Arcadia; 132 in White Oak; 120 in Tar Heel; 68 in Council; 47 in Kelly; and 25 in Dublin.

There are 11 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,200 deaths, up 61 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 690,912 cases, up 6,415.

• 3,740 hospitalized, down 141.

• 8,171,658 tests, up 51,193.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 19 of 28 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 526 deaths and 44,375 cases. Cumberland has 158 deaths and 17,960 cases; Robeson has 153 deaths and 12,248 cases; Columbus has 102 deaths and 4,614 cases; Sampson has 74 deaths and 5,817 cases; and Pender has 39 deaths and 3,736 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,814 deaths and 54,545 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 354 nursing homes, 329 residential care facilities, 66 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has three clusters.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 64 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (3,139) and 46 percent of the cases (317,746).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 690 deaths and 78,778 positive cases, Gaston County has 289 deaths and 19,855 cases, Rowan County has 222 deaths and 11,878 cases, Cabarrus County has 175 deaths and 14,625 cases, and Union County has 130 deaths and 16,646 cases — a total of 1,506 deaths and 141,782 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 396 deaths and 58,306 cases, Durham County has 158 deaths and 17,960 cases, Johnston County has 130 deaths and 14,363 cases, and Orange County has 70 deaths and 6,159 cases — a total of 754 deaths and 96,788 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 360 deaths and 31,738 cases, Forsyth County has 255 deaths and 25,473 cases, Randolph County has 157 deaths and 10,254 cases, and Davidson County has 107 deaths and 11,711 cases — a total of 879 deaths and 79,176 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 24.3 million confirmed cases and 403,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.5 million.

There have been more than 96.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.