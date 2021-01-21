Coronavirus: Bladen County seven away from 2,000 recoveries

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County moved closer to 2,000 people having recovered from the coronavirus on Thursday.

The daily update by the Health Department says 1,993 have since the pandemic began, up 23 from the day before. There were 13 new cases added, pushing to 2,383 the overall total. There are 362 considered active cases, including 13 in the hospital.

There have been 28 deaths, the last coming in the Jan. 15 report.

In January, Bladen County has logged four deaths, 540 cases and 380 recoveries.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 791 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 571 in Bladenboro; 321 in Clarkton; 275 in East Arcadia; 133 in White Oak; 119 in Tar Heel; 68 in Council; 47 in Kelly; and 26 in Dublin.

There are 11 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,339 deaths, up 139 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 698,099 cases, up 7,187.

• 3,666 hospitalized, up 74.

• 8,240,694 tests, up 69,036.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 19 of 28 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 547 deaths and 44,766 cases. Cumberland has 162 deaths and 18,187 cases; Robeson has 165 deaths and 12,327 cases; Columbus has 105 deaths and 4,650 cases; Sampson has 76 deaths and 5,821 cases; and Pender has 39 deaths and 3,781 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,848 deaths and 55,155 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 356 nursing homes, 334 residential care facilities, 67 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 18 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, eight in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has three clusters.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 64 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (3,192) and 46 percent of the cases (320,733).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 700 deaths and 79,436 positive cases, Gaston County has 295 deaths and 20,000 cases, Rowan County has 224 deaths and 11,977 cases, Cabarrus County has 179 deaths and 14,724 cases, and Union County has 134 deaths and 16,804 cases — a total of 1,532 deaths and 142,941 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 397 deaths and 59,156 cases, Durham County has 166 deaths and 18,088 cases, Johnston County has 137 deaths and 14,481 cases, and Orange County has 70 deaths and 6,211 cases — a total of 770 deaths and 97,936 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 365 deaths and 32,005 cases, Forsyth County has 259 deaths and 25,696 cases, Randolph County has 159 deaths and 10,352 cases, and Davidson County has 107 deaths and 11,803 cases — a total of 890 deaths and 79,856 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 24.5 million confirmed cases and 408,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.6 million.

There have been more than 97.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.