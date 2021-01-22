Coronavirus: Two more fatalities recorded in Bladen County; active cases lowest in two weeks

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two more people have died in Bladen County in connection to the coronavirus.

The Health Department included the information in its daily update on Friday. The fatalities are the fifth and sixth reported in January, the most of any month, and bring to 30 the total since the pandemic began. The total for the ZIP code of Elizabethtown and White Lake also increased by two on the state report.

The county totals increased the number of recoveries by 58 to 2,051, and the number of cases by 34 to 2,417. Hospitalizations remained at 13. Active cases dropped to 336, the lowest total since 328 on Jan. 9 almost two weeks ago.

The county has recorded 574 cases this month and 438 recoveries.

The Health Department on Friday began taking calls between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for those ages 65 and up wishing to make an appointment to get vaccinated.

In Friday evening’s state report on clusters and outbreaks, Bladen County had no clusters. Among the outbreaks, Elizabethtown Health and Rehab remained listed with 11 staff and five residents. and West Bladen Assisted Living is listed with seven staff.

The state on Thursday released its color-coded county alert system. There was little change; 86 counties are now red (up two), 13 are orange (up one) and one remains yellow (down three). Red indicates critical community spread, orange is susbstantial and yellow is significant. Bladen stayed red, as it was in the third of the four reports thus far.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 807 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 583 in Bladenboro; 325 in Clarkton; 276 in East Arcadia; 135 in White Oak; 119 in Tar Heel; 67 in Council; 47 in Kelly; and 26 in Dublin.

There are 13 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,464 deaths, up 125 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 705,535 cases, up 7,436.

• 3,512 hospitalized, down 154.

• 8,316,710 tests, up 76,016.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 19 of 28 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 554 deaths and 45,381 cases. Cumberland has 164 deaths and 18,443 cases; Robeson has 170 deaths and 12,494 cases; Columbus has 105 deaths and 4,750 cases; Sampson has 76 deaths and 5,862 cases; and Pender has 39 deaths and 3,832 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,903 deaths and 55,876 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 357 nursing homes, 337 residential care facilities, 70 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 18 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, eight in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (3,243) and 46 percent of the cases (324,376).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 708 deaths and 80,241 positive cases, Gaston County has 295 deaths and 20,217 cases, Rowan County has 230 deaths and 12,074 cases, Cabarrus County has 182 deaths and 14,936 cases, and Union County has 139 deaths and 17,022 cases — a total of 1,554 deaths and 144,490 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 401 deaths and 59,872 cases, Durham County has 167 deaths and 18,271 cases, Johnston County has 140 deaths and 14,593 cases, and Orange County has 76 deaths and 6,282 cases — a total of 784 deaths and 99,018 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 366 deaths and 32,386 cases, Forsyth County has 265 deaths and 26,007 cases, Randolph County has 163 deaths and 10,508 cases, and Davidson County has 111 deaths and 11,967 cases — a total of 905 deaths and 80,868 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 24.7 million confirmed cases and 412,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.6 million.

There have been more than 97.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.1 million deaths.

