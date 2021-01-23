Coronavirus: 60 days with nearly half of Bladen’s cases since the pandemic began

ELIZABETHTOWN — Nearly 70 percent of the days this month have included 20 or more coronavirus cases logged in Bladen County.

Twenty-nine were added by the Health Department on Saturday, pushing to 603 the total for the month. There were a then-record 500 in December.

The county has recorded 11 deaths and 1,170 cases since Nov. 24, which marks the end of the last three-day stretch with each report under double figures. That represents nearly 36.7 percent of all the deaths, and 47.8 percent of all the cases over the span of 60 days.

Twenty-seven recoveries were also added to the count on Saturday, moving to 465 the total for the month. There are 338 cases considered active. Thirteen people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 30 deaths, 2,446 cases and 2,078 recoveries.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 810 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 593 in Bladenboro; 327 in Clarkton; 278 in East Arcadia; 135 in White Oak; 120 in Tar Heel; 69 in Council; 48 in Kelly; and 26 in Dublin.

There are 13 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,586 deaths, up 122 from Friday’s noon report.

• 712,716 cases, up 7,181.

• 3,416 hospitalized, down 96.

• 8,390,282 tests, up 73,572.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 19 of 28 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 558 deaths and 46,023 cases. Cumberland has 165 deaths and 18,717 cases; Robeson has 172 deaths and 12,667 cases; Columbus has 106 deaths and 4,843 cases; Sampson has 76 deaths and 5,897 cases; and Pender has 39 deaths and 3,899 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,951 deaths and 56,430 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 361 nursing homes, 330 residential care facilities, 69 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 18 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, eight in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (3,289) and 46 percent of the cases (327,872).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 715 deaths and 81,137 positive cases, Gaston County has 300 deaths and 20,415 cases, Rowan County has 235 deaths and 12,179 cases, Cabarrus County has 186 deaths and 15,117 cases, and Union County has 139 deaths and 17,205 cases — a total of 1,575 deaths and 146,053 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 413 deaths and 60,547 cases, Durham County has 169 deaths and 18,361 cases, Johnston County has 141 deaths and 14,738 cases, and Orange County has 76 deaths and 6,334 cases — a total of 799 deaths and 99,980 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 373 deaths and 32,749 cases, Forsyth County has 266 deaths and 26,315 cases, Randolph County has 163 deaths and 10,647 cases, and Davidson County has 113 deaths and 12,128 cases — a total of 915 deaths and 81,839 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 24.9 million confirmed cases and 416,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.6 million.

There have been more than 98.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.