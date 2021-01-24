ELIZABETHTOWN — Active cases as monitored by the Health Department in Bladen County have dropped to 296, the lowest figure in 17 days.

The Sunday update from the department indicates 19 cases and 61 recoveries have been added. Thirteen people remain hospitalized.

The county’s active cases total was less than 300 on Jan. 7, when it was at 273. In January reports, Bladen County has logged six deaths, 622 cases and 526 recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 30 deaths, 2,465 cases and 2,139 recoveries.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 817 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 601 in Bladenboro; 331 in Clarkton; 281 in East Arcadia; 136 in White Oak; 120 in Tar Heel; 69 in Council; 48 in Kelly; and 26 in Dublin.

There are 13 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,695 deaths, up 109 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 718,812 cases, up 6,096.

• 3,303 hospitalized, down 113.

• 8,451,294 tests, up 61,012.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 19 of 28 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 575 deaths and 46,398 cases. Cumberland has 178 deaths and 18,887 cases; Robeson has 174 deaths and 12,771 cases; Columbus has 106 deaths and 4,871 cases; Sampson has 78 deaths and 5,929 cases; and Pender has 39 deaths and 3,940 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,997 deaths and 56,946 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 361 nursing homes, 330 residential care facilities, 69 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 18 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, eight in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 66 percent of the ventilators, 16 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.1 percent of the deaths (3,315) and 46 percent of the cases (330,736).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 719 deaths and 81,875 positive cases, Gaston County has 304 deaths and 20,549 cases, Rowan County has 236 deaths and 12,301 cases, Cabarrus County has 187 deaths and 15,239 cases, and Union County has 139 deaths and 17,337 cases — a total of 1,585 deaths and 147,301 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 413 deaths and 61,106 cases, Durham County has 169 deaths and 18,480 cases, Johnston County has 142 deaths and 14,806 cases, and Orange County has 77 deaths and 6,380 cases — a total of 801 deaths and 100,772 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 377 deaths and 33,119 cases, Forsyth County has 271 deaths and 26,545 cases, Randolph County has 166 deaths and 10,744 cases, and Davidson County has 115 deaths and 12,255 cases — a total of 929 deaths and 82,663 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 25 million confirmed cases and 418,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.6 million.

There have been more than 98.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.1 million deaths.

