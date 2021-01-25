Townsend Link, two partners launching Beach Waves Radio on Feb. 1

ELIZABETHTOWN — Beach Waves Radio, an internet radio station, is scheduled for launch Feb. 1.

Co-owners Townsend Link of Elizabethtown, Scott Walker of Grantham and Ben Morris of Bristol, Tennessee, made the announcement on Monday. The station will stream music and radio shows every day all year specializing in Carolinas beach music and classic soul.

The station can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (Apple IOS).

In a news release, Link said, “We are excited to bring something new to the table. We plan to provide live events, specialty shows, in-depth artist spotlights, and much more once things get back to normal.

He hosts Beach Bound & Down every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Morris said, “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to bring beach music radio to new parts of the country featuring live remote broadcasts to areas in East Tennessee, for audiences that haven’t had that opportunity in the recent past but are clamoring for it.

He hosts Highway 17 every Monday from 8 to 11 p.m.

“I’m most excited to change the Carolina beach music radio game with my two friends,” Walker said in the release.

He hosts Thursday Night Beach Therapy every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m.

The station’s website is beachwavesradio.com. The new start-up can also be found on social media.

