DUBLIN — A link has been provided for the meeting Tuesday night of the Bladen Community College trustees.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Findt Workforce Development Building.

To access the meeting, go to https://youtube.com/channel/UCT8ouubOWG8WL0rtl0bmjRQ. For technical assistance, call 910-879-5502.

Those attending the meeting will need to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.