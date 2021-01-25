ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library has announced curbside pickup availability at all of its branches.

The process went into effect Monday.

The library says, “When utilizing curbside pickup, please call ahead to arrange your pickup time with your local library branch.”

The libraries do remain open for those that prefer to come inside and use resources and services.

• Main branch, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Phone is 910-862-6990.

• Bridger Memorial, 313 Main St., Bladenboro. Phone is 910-863-4586.

• Clarkton Public Library, 10413 N. College St., Clarkton. Phone is 910-647-3661.