Coronavirus: About one-half of 1 percent of Bladen population vaccinated with both doses

ELIZABETHTOWN — The number of Bladen County people to have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine is up to 180, the state reported Monday.

That’s about one-half of 1 percent of the population. There have been 2,053 to get the first dose. Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services says 76,293 of the estimated 10.5 million population has completed the series and 424,274 have gotten the first dose.

The county Health Department said Monday hospitalizations are down to 12, and recoveries increased by 14. There were 16 cases added, and 298 cases are considered active.

In January reports, Bladen County has logged six deaths, 638 cases and 540 recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 30 deaths, 2,481 cases and 2,153 recoveries. More than one-third of the fatalities and nearly half the cases have come in the last two months.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 820 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 604 in Bladenboro; 335 in Clarkton; 286 in East Arcadia; 136 in White Oak; 121 in Tar Heel; 69 in Council; 48 in Kelly; and 27 in Dublin.

There are 13 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 8,720 deaths, up 25 from Sunday’s noon report.

• 723,445 cases, up 4,633.

• 3,287 hospitalized, down 16.

• 8,500,479 tests, up 49,185.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 21 of 30 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 575 deaths and 46,732 cases. Cumberland has 178 deaths and 19,085 cases; Robeson has 174 deaths and 12,829 cases; Columbus has 106 deaths and 4,893 cases; Sampson has 78 deaths and 5,946 cases; and Pender has 39 deaths and 3,979 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,007 deaths and 57,027 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 361 nursing homes, 330 residential care facilities, 69 correctional institutions and two other facilities. Of those, 18 are in Cumberland, 14 in Robeson, eight in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has four clusters.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 66 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (3,327) and 46.1 percent of the cases (333,276).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 721 deaths and 82,572 positive cases, Gaston County has 306 deaths and 20,660 cases, Rowan County has 236 deaths and 12,390 cases, Cabarrus County has 187 deaths and 15,341 cases, and Union County has 140 deaths and 17,462 cases — a total of 1,590 deaths and 148,425 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 413 deaths and 61,709 cases, Durham County has 169 deaths and 18,595 cases, Johnston County has 142 deaths and 14,886 cases, and Orange County has 79 deaths and 6,420 cases — a total of 803 deaths and 101,610 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 377 deaths and 33,373 cases, Forsyth County has 276 deaths and 26,686 cases, Randolph County has 166 deaths and 10,812 cases, and Davidson County has 115 deaths and 12,370 cases — a total of 934 deaths and 83,241 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 25.2 million confirmed cases and 420,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.6 million.

There have been more than 99.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.1 million deaths.

