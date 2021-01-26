ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Health Department and Bladen County Hospital have each released information regarding people seeking the coronavirus vaccine.

The Health Department on Monday encouraged those with an appointment who need transportation to call Bladen Area Rural Transportation, also known as BARTS. The number is 910-862-6930. The message says to call at least one business day in advance and before 2 p.m. It just began on Friday giving vaccinations to those 65-and-up.

The hospital, which is an arm of Cape Fear Valley Health, said it will no longer accommodate walk-ins for the first dose vaccinations. The health system will not be doing this at its other facilities either, a group that includes Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center, Health Pavillion North and Hoke Hospital.

Each organization is scheduling appointments. For the Health Department, call 910-862-6900, ext. 6220. For the hospital, go to capefearvalley.com/COVID19.

At the hospital, appointment times open up on the Saturday prior to the coming week. This means, for the week of Feb. 2-5, appointments can be set starting Jan. 31. More information is available by calling 910-615-9000; this is an automated line for which to listen, not a real person answering calls.

The state has dropped the minimum age to 65, and the Health Department last week sought to complete the list of those 75-and-older before opening it up to the younger group. It did so on Friday.

Priorities open at the Health Department are health-care workers and long-term care staff and residents; and older adults ages 65-and-up.

Yet to be opened are groups for:

• Frontline essential workers.

• Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness.

• Everyone who wants a vaccine.

The number of Bladen County people to have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine is up to 180, the state reported Monday. That’s about one-half of 1 percent of the population. There have been 2,053 to get the first dose.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services says 76,293 of the estimated 10.5 million population has completed the series and 424,274 have gotten the first dose.

On Dec. 15, Bladen County Hospital gave its first vaccinations and was one of the first 11 in the state to do so. It received 975 of the state’s first 84,800 doses. The Health Department received its first doses to administer on Dec. 21.

