ELIZABETHTOWN — Help from the children for the seniors is being sought by the Bladen County Public Library.

The initiative is for children to make a Valentine’s Day card for nursing home residents. They are encouraged to make or write their cards, use pictures, or write letters to the residents.

The library asks that children do include their name and age.

The items can be brought at anytime to any branch of the library system, though there is a deadline of 2 p.m. Feb. 12. That’s a Friday. The big day is on a Sunday this year.

Here’s the contact information for each branch:

• Main branch, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Phone is 910-862-6990.

• Bridger Memorial, 313 Main St., Bladenboro. Phone is 910-863-4586.

• Clarkton Public Library, 10413 N. College St., Clarkton. Phone is 910-647-3661.

More information is available by calling any branch location.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.