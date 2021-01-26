Sheriff’s Office pauses fingerprinting for employment, pistol permits

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fingerprinting for employment and pistol permits has been suspended indefinitely at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jim McVicker’s decision is due to the high volume of coronavirus cases in Bladen County. Until Sunday, the county had daily active case totals exceeding 300 each day since Jan. 8. A record number of cases, more than 600, have been logged in this month’s reports along with six deaths.

A release said, “We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause you, however, the safety of our employees is important to us. Hopefully, we can resume fingerprinting in the near future depending on the spread” of COVID-19.