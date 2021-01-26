Chemours hit with violation notices by DEQ

FAYETTEVILLE — A state environmental agency says Chemours has violated a court order.

A treatment system installed in September has had “several instances of noncompliance,” according to a release by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. Residual PFAS contamination at the Fayetteville Works site that flows into the river is to be removed by the treatment system, protecting downstream communities.

DEQ also said as of Dec. 18, the system was working properly. Chemours is second only to Smithfield Foods when measuring input to the Bladen County tax base.

The violations notice from DEQ says:

• Design and operational problems in September, October and November of 2020 resulted in violations of the Consent Order requirements to implement a fully operational system by the Sept. 30 deadline and achieve a 99 percent removal efficiency.

• Violations of the NPDES permit include exceeding an effluent limit, failure to meet flow requirements, improper operation and maintenance, and failure to mitigate during storm events.

The treatment system in question is called Old Outfall 002. NPDES is an acronym for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, a permit program of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency “regulating point sources that discharge pollutants to waters of the United States,” its website says. PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroakyl substances.

In the release, DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said, “DEQ is committed to holding Chemours accountable, and ensuring they meet the requirements of the Consent Order and their permit conditions at all times. DEQ will continue to take all appropriate actions, from increased oversight to enforcement, to ensure the company meets its obligations to prevent PFAS from entering the Cape Fear River.”

A Chemours spokeswoman, via email, told the Bladen Journal a response from the company would be forthcoming.

The violation notices from DEQ are not the first issued to Chemours.

Earlier this month, the release says, DEQ notified the chemical company of violations for land disturbance and stormwater related to installing the Seep C treatment system.

DEQ also found a violation at Old Outfall 002 for improper disposal of excavated soil during construction.

Civil penalties are possible for Chemours, pending response and additional information the company is providing.

Chemours is in Bladen County, at the Cumberland County line. The Cape Fear River runs beside it, and supplies drinking water to several municipalities downstream including Wilmington.

Wastewater discharge from Chemours was stopped after the 2017 discovery of the Cape Fear River’s contamination, and air emissions have been changed as well. The company has responded with investments of more than $100 million to fix problems; some moves were made because of litigated settlements with environmental groups and DEQ.

Included in the investments was a $75 million thermal oxidizer, hailed as a worldwide industry-changer, that began operations in December 2019. After testing, Chemours said it had 99.99 percent efficiency removing PFAS air emissions.

PFAS are also called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down over time. Chemours makes them for uses in hundreds of products that are waterproof or heat- and stain-resistant. Included is GenX, the contaminant discovered in the Cape Fear River that was first reported in June 2017 by the Wilmington newspaper, The StarNews.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in the manufacture of products such as food packaging and nonstick coatings. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another name for the member of the PFAS chemical compound family.

