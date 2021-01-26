HARRELLS — Eight students have been honored at Harrells Christian Academy in the Terrific Kids program.

A release says they were chosen by teachers “for being especially inquisitive and energetic.”

The group included:

Kindergarten: Crawford Bass of Clinton, Herring Williams of Clinton.

First grade: Paxton Henderson of Wallace.

Second grade: Annell Grace Starling of Clinton.

Third grade: Henry Stevens of Wallace.

Fourth grade: Kate Walker of Wallace, Chance Evans of Magnolia.

Fifth grade: Taylor King of Elizabethtown.