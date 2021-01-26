HARRELLS — Eight students have been honored at Harrells Christian Academy in the Terrific Kids program.
A release says they were chosen by teachers “for being especially inquisitive and energetic.”
The group included:
• Kindergarten: Crawford Bass of Clinton, Herring Williams of Clinton.
• First grade: Paxton Henderson of Wallace.
• Second grade: Annell Grace Starling of Clinton.
• Third grade: Henry Stevens of Wallace.
• Fourth grade: Kate Walker of Wallace, Chance Evans of Magnolia.
• Fifth grade: Taylor King of Elizabethtown.