ELIZABETHTOWN — For the third consecutive day, and ninth of the last 12 since an all-time high, coronavirus cases deemed “active” by the Bladen County Health Department decreased.

The county counts 265 through Sunday’s daily midday update, down from 385 on Jan. 19. The pace, should it continue, would drop the county below 200 — where it hasn’t been since Dec. 30 — next week.

Thirteen recoveries and 10 cases were added on Sunday.

In January reports, Bladen County recorded 10 deaths, 765 cases and 696 recoveries. Since the pandemic began, there have been 34 deaths, 2,608 cases and 2,309 recoveries.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 872 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 636 in Bladenboro; 350 in Clarkton; 302 in East Arcadia; 140 in White Oak; 132 in Tar Heel; 75 in Council; and 51 in Kelly.

There are 17 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report last week.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 9,335 deaths, up 48 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 757,526 cases, up 4,899.

• 2,782 hospitalized, down 101.

• 8,863,068 tests, up 60,269.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 21 of 30 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 629 deaths and 49,100 cases. Cumberland has 207 deaths and 20,323 cases; Robeson has 180 deaths and 13,364 cases; Columbus has 115 deaths and 5,174 cases; Sampson has 80 deaths and 6,142 cases; and Pender has 47 deaths and 4,097 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,252 deaths and 60,008 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 365 nursing homes, 342 residential care facilities, 75 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 13 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has three clusters and Columbus has one.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 68 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.6 percent of the deaths (3,512) and 46.1 percent of the cases (349,008).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 759 deaths and 86,394 positive cases, Gaston County has 325 deaths and 21,422 cases, Rowan County has 246 deaths and 12,997 cases, Cabarrus County has 194 deaths and 15,973 cases, and Union County has 151 deaths and 18,284 cases — a total of 1,675 deaths and 155,070 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 427 deaths and 65,128 cases, Durham County has 175 deaths and 19,356 cases, Johnston County has 154 deaths and 15,451 cases, and Orange County has 82 deaths and 6,760 cases — a total of 838 deaths and 106,695 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 414 deaths and 34,978 cases, Forsyth County has 277 deaths and 27,795 cases, Randolph County has 179 deaths and 11,471 cases, and Davidson County has 129 deaths and 12,999 cases — a total of 999 deaths and 87,243 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 26.1 million confirmed cases and 440,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.7 million.

There have been more than 102.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.