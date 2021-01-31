Coronavirus: January the worst, but its final 12 days trend positively

STATEWIDE HOSPITALIZED • Jan. 19: 3,881. • Jan. 20: 3,740. • Jan. 21: 3,666. • Jan. 22: 3,512. • Jan. 23: 3,416. • Jan. 24: 3,303. • Jan. 25: 3,287. • Jan. 26: 3,368. • Jan. 27: 3,305. • Jan. 28: 3,238. • Jan. 29: 3,048. • Jan. 30: 2,883. • Jan. 31: 2,782.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Thirty-one days earlier, good riddance to 2020 was bellowed by many.

You’re next January.

While the month will register thus far as the worst in Bladen County during the coronavirus pandemic, its final days are also marked by the most significant hope since the first case was announced here on April 2.

The county began the first of two shots for vaccination in December and through the most recent report available on Sunday, 282 people have completed the vaccination series, and first doses have been given to 2,915, according to the DHHS. In the state, there are 122,158 who have completed the series and 699,885 who have gotten the first shot.

Both sets of numbers are expected to jump significantly with the next report. Vaccinations are being given at Bladen County Hospital and the Health Department. Bladen Community College is prepared to accomodate a mass vaccination.

More central to the pulse of the pandemic, since recording a one-day high of 385 active cases on Jan. 19, the county has gradually trended to 265. It hasn’t been below 200 since Dec. 30. In that same timeframe, statewide hospitalizations have declined daily in every report but one, going from 3,881 on Jan. 19 to 2,782 on Jan. 31.

The state set a one-day high of 3,964 patients hospitalized on Jan. 6 — a drop of 1,182 in just more than three weeks time.

The Bladen County Schools remain in 100 percent remote learning, as they have been since the Christmas break. The district reassesses next week. Bladen Community College has a mix of in-person and internet-only classes in the spring semester.

The county has gone to the worst level of the state’s three-tiered alert system, residing in red along with 85 other counties.

Unofficially, using the DHHS postal ZIP code report, Elizabethtown and White Lake have logged seven fatalities and 253 cases in January. The deaths number more than the county had in any previous month, and the cases outnumber the county’s total in every month except December (500) and June (271).

Other increases in cases included 234 in Bladenboro, 119 in Clarkton, 102 in East Arcadia, 37 in Tar Heel, 30 in White Oak, 21 in Council and 13 in Kelly. The ZIP for Dublin dropped off the state report last week.

The state reports in January added 2,587 deaths; 27,981 cases; and 1,964,559 tests. The numbers are unofficial, due to no report on Jan. 1, and the Jan. 2 public posting adding two days.

In adjacent counties, the increases in January included 188 deaths and 14,082 cases. Cumberland had 69 deaths and 6,423 cases; Robeson had 43 deaths and 3,524 cases; Columbus had 32 deaths and 1,545 cases; Pender had 25 deaths and 1,360 cases; and Sampson had 19 deaths and 1,230 cases.

In the major metropolitan counties, Mecklenburg had 205 deaths and 23,940 cases; Wake had 83 deaths and 21,069 cases; and Guilford had 102 deaths and 10,478 cases.

In Bladen County cases, there was no more than 1 percent change for any age category. Statewide, there was no more than 1 percent change for any age category in deaths and cases.

In congregate living settings, there were 1,009 fatalities and 13,464 cases recorded in January.

In hospitals, availability difference at the end of the month from the first of the month was 2 percent more of ventilators (now 68 percent), 3 percent more of intensive care unit beds (now 18 percent) and 5 percent more of all hospital beds (now 27 percent).

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, the month included roughly more than 6 million cases and 106,000 deaths in the U.S., and nearly 20 million more cases and 400,000 deaths worldwide.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.