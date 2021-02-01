Sheriff’s Office to resume fingerprinting for employment, pistol permits

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fingerprinting for employment and pistol permits, suspended indefinitely, will resume next week at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jim McVicker’s decision is to start back on Feb. 8. It will only be available for Bladen County residents, as evidenced by a driver’s license. To schedule an appointment, call 910-862-6960.

In a statement, McVicker said, “Putting off fingerprinting only puts us further behind. We will assign additional personnel and are attempting to procure additional fingerprinting equipment to help us catch up and provide this service to the citizens of Bladen County.”

The decision to suspend was because of the high volume of coronavirus cases in Bladen County.