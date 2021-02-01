RALEIGH — Rep. William Brisson of Dublin will again be the chairman of the Appropriations Committee at the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Brisson won his eighth election to the General Assembly in November, defeating Clinton’s Albert D. Kirby Jr. for the District 22 seat.

Brisson, a Republican who represents all of Bladen and part of Sampson County, will be chairman vice chairman of two committees: Agriculture; and Appropriations, General Government. Other standing, or select, committees he is a member of include Energy and Public Utilities; Health; and the Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House.

He will be a member of four non-standing committees in this session: Environmental Review Commission; Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations; Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services; and Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Medicaid and North Carolina Health Choice.

Bladen County’s other representation in the General Assembly is Republican Sen. Bill Rabon of Winnabow. He represents all of the county, plus portions of Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover. He has three chairmanships on standing committees: Finance; Rules and Operations of the Senate; and Select Committee on Nominations.

He is a member of the standing committees for Appropriations on Department of Transportation; Appropriations/Base Budget; Pensions and Retirement and Aging; Redistricting and Elections; and Transportation.

For non-standing committees, Rabon is co-chairman of Legislative Research Commission; and a member of Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations; Legislative Services Commission; Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight; Revenue Laws Study; Joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement Oversight; and Joint Legislative Elections Oversight.

The session began in earnest last week.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.