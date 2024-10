ELIZABETHTOWN — Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, a grades 6-12 public charter school in Elizabethtown, is accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year.

The academy is handling the applications through an internet portal. Go to paulrbrownleadership.com for access.

Paul R. Brown is tuition-free and approved by the State Board of Education. It provides breakfast and lunch meals to students at no charge. Transportation is also provided at no cost.