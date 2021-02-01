ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has now had 340 people get both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The state Department of Health and Human Services released the new figure Monday. There have been 3,218 first doses administered. Statewide, respectively, the totals are 159,196 and 795,929.

The county Health Department logged 29 recoveries and 25 cases on Monday’s report, the first for February after a brutal January. Eleven people remain hospitalized among 261 active cases.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 34 deaths, 2,633 cases and 2,338 recoveries.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 874 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 638 in Bladenboro; 351 in Clarkton; 305 in East Arcadia; 141 in White Oak; 132 in Tar Heel; 76 in Council; and 51 in Kelly.

There are 17 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been four in Bladenboro; three in East Arcadia; two each in Clarkton and Council; and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report last week.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 9,342 deaths, up seven from Sunday’s noon report.

• 761,302 cases, up 3,776.

• 2,781 hospitalized, down one.

• 8,908,258 tests, up 45,190.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 24 of 34 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, three are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 629 deaths and 49,290 cases. Cumberland has 207 deaths and 20,407 cases; Robeson has 180 deaths and 13,424 cases; Columbus has 115 deaths and 5,187 cases; Sampson has 80 deaths and 6,148 cases; and Pender has 47 deaths and 4,124 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 4,256 deaths and 60,116 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 365 nursing homes, 344 residential care facilities, 75 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 19 are in Cumberland, 13 in Robeson, seven in Columbus, four in Sampson, three in Pender, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland has three clusters and Columbus has one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 68 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.6 percent of the deaths (3,517) and 46.1 percent of the cases (350,890).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 760 deaths and 86,860 positive cases, Gaston County has 325 deaths and 21,506 cases, Rowan County has 246 deaths and 13,080 cases, Cabarrus County has 194 deaths and 16,063 cases, and Union County has 152 deaths and 18,345 cases — a total of 1,677 deaths and 155,854 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 427 deaths and 65,564 cases, Durham County has 177 deaths and 19,455 cases, Johnston County has 154 deaths and 15,509 cases, and Orange County has 82 deaths and 6,823 cases — a total of 840 deaths and 107,351 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 414 deaths and 35,206 cases, Forsyth County has 280 deaths and 27,913 cases, Randolph County has 179 deaths and 11,508 cases, and Davidson County has 127 deaths and 13,058 cases — a total of 1,000 deaths and 87,685 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 26.2 million confirmed cases and 442,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.7 million.

There have been more than 103.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.