Speakers address county commissioners about flooding near Bladenboro

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four speakers touched on the topic, and a county department head had an update Monday night on flooding issues in Bladen County.

Dean Morris, director of the Soil & Water Conservation District, was already scheduled later in the program following Bladenboro residents Judy Hester, Kenya Plotnick, Yolanda Lewis and Lydia Black stepping to the podium. Morris had information regarding projects ongoing at Slender Branch, Horsepen Branch and Big Swamp.

The four Bladenboro residents voiced concerns about Lewis and Hester Road. Hester said the ditches on the side of N.C. 211 Business, which the road intersects, are closed.

“We need some help,” she told the six commissioners present in the Bladen County Courthouse and three others participating through the internet application Zoom.

Lewis and Hester Road is just outside of Bladenboro at the Butters community. The road has several residences and dead ends.

Chairman Charles Ray Peterson promised a visit to the site with Morris, County Manager Greg Martin and they hoped to have a state Department of Transportation worker with them. Peterson explained N.C. 211 Business is maintained by the state, and their cooperation would be needed.

Veteran commissioner Michael Cogdell asked for a list of the bad areas to be compiled. The Rev. Cameron McGill, a first-year member of the board, expressed compassion for their situation and noted in areas throughout the county the excessive rainfall of the past year has made a mess everywhere.

Commissioner Ray Britt said the county would check the matter, but also encouraged the speakers to contact their state legislators given the involvement of DOT.

Morris, later after his presentation, added that the normal amount of rain for the county was nearly doubled last year and January got off to another wet start.

“Our ditch system cannot handle it,” he said. “Everyone is under water. Every ditch is full, every drainage is full.”

Tuesday morning, the Cape Fear River remained at flood stage with water going into Tory Hole Park and the N.C. Wildlife Commission’s floating dock up at the boat ramp.

The board also heard from Michelle Alleyne twice. Her first turn supported Hester’s plight, and her second was to request more use of the Bladen County Public Library as a meeting place and central network information hub.

Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the Health Department, provided an update on COVID-19 statistics.

“We think we’ve gotten through the Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and we’re starting to level out,” she told the panel.

She noted the significant number of cases recorded in December and January.

“Today, we have 261 active cases,” she said, “but remember, for every one of those, we probably have four more.”

In other matters:

• There were no speakers in a public hearing on a proposed $200,000 forgivable loan.

• Unanimous approval was given for three Revenue Department items. Those included a bid for county-owned property in White Oak; a report of unpaid 2020 taxes that are a lien on real property; and a payment deadline of March 19 to avoid advertisement of unpaid 2020 real property taxes.

• Unanimous approval was given to a contractor, Corbett Clearing & Demolition, for demolitions in Ivanhoe and Kelly.

The board next convenes in its annual planning session. That will be Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. on the campus of Bladen Community College in the teaching auditorium of the Findt Building.

