LUMBERTON — Thirteen hundred vaccines are coming this week to UNC Health Southeastern, enabling the Lumberton hospital formerly known as Southeastern Regional Medical Center to restore vaccination appointments postponed last week due to supply shortages.

New appointments will also be scheduled.

UNC Health made the announcement Tuesday.

A release said UNC Health Southeastern will be “contacting all patients whose vaccination appointments were postponed by telephone to offer new appointments.”

A third vaccination site will be opened so that the demand can be met, including for second-dose vaccinations. This will be Wednesday afternoon at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Oaks, 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1, in Lumberton.

Vaccination sites are also on Elm Street in Lumberton and Candy Park Road in Pembroke.

Those eligible for shots can be from any county or state; must be age 65-and-over or health-care workers.

To schedule an appointment in Lumberton or Pembroke, call 910-671-5395 or email name, date of birth and phone number to vaccine@srmc.org. Safety protocols are in place, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distance. Patients should also being their insurance card and a state ID card, such as a driver’s license.

