FEMA teen council accepting applications nationally, regionally

ATLANTA — Teens in Bladen County and throughout the Southeast are encouraged to apply for participation in FEMA’s National Youth Preparedness Council.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says youth deepen their knowledge of disaster preparedness and have a chance to make change in their communities. Applications can be made for the national council and for the Region IV council that includes the Carolinas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

This is open to students in eighth through 11th grades. To apply, go to community.fema.gov/applytoYPC. Requirements include written or video application, two letters of recommendation, academic records, and a list of extracurricular activities. All applications and supporting materials must be received by March 7.