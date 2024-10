ELIZABETHTOWN — A wellness informational webinar is scheduled Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., a release from Bladen County says.

It is offered by the Geriatric Adult Specialty Team. To participate, register at bit.ly/2MvUhEi and a link for the Zoom session will be emailed.

The purpose of the webinar is to help people dealing with stresses, such as those caused by COVID-19 but also others.

For more information, contact Mary Baggett at 910-316-5303, or email her at mary.Baggett@mytahome.com.